R. Kelly vacating West Side recording studio: lawyers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — R&B artist R. Kelly will be vacating his West Side recording studio, according to his lawyers.

A judge issued an order on Feb. 8 limiting the artist’s access to his studio between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and ordered it to only be used as a recording studio — not for residential purposes.

In a statement Wednesday, attorney Steve Greenberg said R. Kelly was repeatedly harassed while doing his job in the studio during the limited hours we was allowed to be there.

He said the judge’s ruling was “without any logical rationale.” He compared the artist to Beethoven, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Winston Churchill, among others, and said history has “admired creativity” through the years.

“R. Kelly can never be creative and do his job under the circumstances which leaves him no choice but to leave his building,” Greenberg, said in the statement.

The Chicago Sun-Times said the Cook County judge also prohibited use of the second floor Tuesday, after building inspectors found faulty stairs. Photos were shown in court of the inside of the recording studio from the Jan. 16 inspection.

The ruling came a week after Chicago building inspectors found code violations at the R&B star’s recording studio on the city’s near West Side during a court-ordered inspection. Those violations included evidence the industrial space was used as a residence.

Kelly came under fire after women featured on a Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” made new sexual misconduct allegations against the singer. Kelly has denied the allegations.

“The public should not rush to judgement,” his lawyer said in Wednesday's statement. “Almost all of the statements in the documentary were previously debunked, by facts, and rejected by the police, judges, and a jury. A hashtag does not make people truthful or credible.”

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx held a press conference in January asking any potential victims to come forward.

High-profile attorney Michael Avenatti said he has identified two victims that were underage and handed over a sex tape to Foxx’s office for potential prosecution. The States Attorney’s Office has not commented on that information.

In the meantime, Tania and David Haigh have been checking out the building’s exterior and said they have big visions for the building.

The building is for sale $3,999,000, and through their foundation, Parents Against Child Abuse (P.A.X.A.), the Haighs want to provide an education center and safe place for children who have been victims of sexual abuse. The pair started a GoFundMe page to help purchase the building.

“Ultimately what we see this is a headquarters for parents against sex abuse and a healing center for survivors,” Tania Haigh said.

For more information, visit the GoFundMe page or paxa.online.