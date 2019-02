CHICAGO — A man was killed in a fire on Chicago’s Southeast Side.

The flames broke out at a home at 87th and Essex in South Chicago on Thursday morning.

The deceased victim was 62 years-old.

The Fire Department says he became trapped and disoriented.

The home had working smoke detectors.

An 81 year-old woman and a 56 year-old man were able to escape the flames and were treated at the scene.

No word on what sparked the fire.