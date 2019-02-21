Exavier Pope discusses a number of topics on Thursday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When it comes to discussing the legal issues of sports, Exavier Pope is our guy to have on Sports Feed.

The lawyer appears of the show occasionally to offer his perspective, and there were a number of topics to talk about on Thursday.

There is the question of whether Zion Williamson should sit out the rest of his freshman year after a knee injury in order to preserve himself for the NBA. There is the recent settlement in the collusion case brought by Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid, plus the free agency issues in Major League Baseball which have left many players unsigned into spring training.

You can watch Exavier's segments on with Josh Frydman on Thursday's show in the video above or below.