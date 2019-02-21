Family files federal lawsuit in tasing of CPS student

CHICAGO — The family of a Marshall High School student has filed a federal lawsuit after she was tasered and beaten by police at school.

Attorneys for Dnigma Howard, accuse police of using “excessive force” on the 16-year-old student during an incident last month.

The lawsuit alleges that Howard was “punched, tasered, stepped on and struck” by officers Johnnie Pierre and Sherry Tripp.

It also criticizes the Chicago Public Schools for violating its own guidelines on how police should interact with students.