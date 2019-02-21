Services held Thursday for 2 victims of Aurora shooting

AURORA, Ill. — Services are being held today for two of the victims of the Aurora shooting.

The visitation for Russell Beyer will be Thursday at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. in Montgomery. Funeral service will be on Friday at same location.

Beyer worked at Henry Pratt for 25 plus years and was a union shop chairman.

The visitation for Vicente Juarez will be Thursday at Dunn Family Funeral Home in Oswego. Funeral service will be Friday at same location.

Juarez was a stock room attendant and fork lift operator who had been with Henry Pratt since 2006.

The deceased victims of the Aurora shooting were identified as: