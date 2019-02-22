High Wind Warning into Sunday night; 60 mph gusts could down trees, power lines

CHICAGO — A High Wind Warning is in effect for Sunday into the evening hours.

As deepening low pressure pulls away to the northeast, people in the Chicago area will experience very strong westerly winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour with occasional gusts to 60 mph. These winds will not only make for very dangerous driving conditions — especially in high-profile vehicles on north-south roads/highways — but also will cause downed trees and limbs and create power outages.

Funneling of winds due to building orientation, topography and tree stands can cause even more extreme winds, so be alert for sudden lulls followed by gusts well in excess of 60 mph.

The winds will carry increasingly colder air into the area. High temperatures will occur early and then fall, with readings dropping through the 20s Sunday afternoon and then teens and eventually single-digits Sunday night.

Scattered rain showers will change over to snow showers as the colder air sweeps into the area.

Another danger: Snow showers combined with these strong winds can cause a “snow-globe” effect with sudden sharply reduced visibility.