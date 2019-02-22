Otto Porter Jr. now one of the veterans on a young Bulls team

CHICAGO — It’s a little early for Otto Porter Jr. to be called a true veteran in the NBA — but on this team, that may actually be the case.

When he joined the Chicago Bulls in a trade with the Washington Wizards at the deadline, Porter became the third-oldest player on the roster. Only centers Robin Lopez and Cristiano Felicio are older.

“It’s different,” said Porter, 25, who was in a nearly opposite position when he was in Washington.

On that team, there were eight players who were older than him on the roster, and he was only 25 days older than Bradley Beal. It’s not like the Bulls are looking to Porter specifically for his leadership — but with five and a half years of NBA experience, Porter certainly qualifies as a tenured veteran among this group.

It’s a realization that came to Porter in his first few weeks with the Bulls, and it’s one he’s tried to embrace. After all, John Paxson said the trade for Porter is equal to that of a free agent signing because the Bulls won’t likely be in the race for players this summer.

“Being one of the oldest on the team,” Porter said, “you kind of want to share your experience with the guys. In any way to help the team, I definitely want to put my touch, what I see and how I know how to play the game … and go from there.”

While a small sample size, Porter certainly is finding his groove with the Bulls, averaging 22.5 points per game and shooting 62.1 percent from the floor. It’s just four games, but this still somewhat young player is taking on a veteran role for a Bulls team still very much in the stages of rebuilding.