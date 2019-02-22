R. Kelly charged in Cook County with aggravated criminal sexual abuse: source

CHICAGO — R&B singer R. Kelly was charged with multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County Friday morning, a source tells WGN.

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a class 2 felony, punishable by 3-7 years, but it can also be probationable.

Shortly after news of Kelly’s charges broke Michael Avenatti, an attorney who represents whistle-blowers and alleged victims in the case, tweeted Friday: “It’s over.”

After 25 years of serial sexual abuse and assault of underage girls, the day of reckoning for R Kelly has arrived. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 22, 2019

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said she will discuss the charges during a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday. The news conference will be carried live on WGN-TV, CLTV and wgntv.com.

Following the release of the Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly," Foxx made a public plea for anyone accusing Kelly to come forward.

This week, two more women spoke out, accusing him of sexual misconduct after one of his concerts in Baltimore when they were 15 and 16 years old.

Avenatti also said he handed over a VHS tape to Foxx's office that he claims clearly shows Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

This is now the second time the singer has been charged with a sex crime by Cook County prosecutors. He went to trial on child pornography charges back in 2008 and was found not guilty.

Avenatti told WGN in a phone interview Friday that Kelly's first court date is expected in early March.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.