A soggy Saturday forecast with a high of 47
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
Wet weather Saturday, highs in the 30s
-
Bitter cold continues to grip Chicago — and it’s going to get worse
-
Snow slams Chicago-area making mess of morning commute
-
Snow moves out, sunshine returns Thursday and Friday
-
-
Snow causes problems on roadways; Winter Weather Advisory in effect
-
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
After cold start, wintry mix likely mid-week
-
7-Day Forecast: Temps. in lower 30s, scattered snows Monday
-
-
Temperatures in the 30s, chance of scattered showers this week
-
Snow blankets Chicago area; NW suburbs saw 8.5 inches overnight
-
Life-threatening cold heads toward Chicago; many schools, businesses to close Wednesday