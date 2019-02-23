Wind warning in effect, highs in the low 40s
-
Wind Chill Advisory until 6 p.m. today, then extremely dangerous Wind Chill Warning tonight until Thursday
-
Winter Weather Advisory continues in effect for light, blowing snow until later tonight
-
Freezing rain, snow causing messy commute, power outages, school closures
-
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
-
Snow slams Chicago-area making mess of morning commute
-
Winter Storm Warning issued for entire Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday
-
Winter Storm Warning for Chicago-area Sunday: Deteriorating travel conditions, heavy snowfall expected
-
Heavy snows and wind create dangerous road conditions, knock out power
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
-
IDOT increases patrols as Metra, CTA modify services during dangerous cold
-
Winter Storm Watch for heavy snow in effect for portion of the Chicago area Sunday
-
Polar vortex thaw creates headaches for Chicago homeowners