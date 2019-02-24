Adam Abdalla joins Sports Feed to talk Cubs and White Sox on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We welcomed another first time guest onto Sports Feed on Sunday to discuss Chicago's baseball teams as they continue with spring training in Arizona.

Adam Abdalla of ESPN 1000 appeared on the show with Josh Frydman to talk about the White Sox as they move on with their workouts in Glendale and start games without Manny Machado on the roster. They also talked at legnth about the Cubs, who remain out of the hunt for major free agents as they look to rebound from a frustrating few months on and off the field.

Josh talked about that with Adam on the radio last week, and now you can see the guys discuss that in studio on Sports Feed in the video above or below.