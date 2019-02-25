× 17-year-old boy fatally shot during argument inside South Side apartment

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot to death during an argument inside a South Side apartment building.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday on the 800 block of West 77th Street in the city’s Gresham neighborhood.

Police say the teen was arguing with two other males he knew when he was shot.

The teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as 17-year-old Cedric Wright.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story.