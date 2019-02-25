Blackhawks activate goaltender Corey Crawford after two months out of the lineup

CHICAGO – For a second time this season, the Blackhawks’ top goaltender will be making a return to the team after missing significant time with a concussion.

On Monday, just ahead of the trade deadline, the team activated Corey Crawford from injured reserve, sending fellow goaltender Collin Delia down to Rockford to make room on the active roster.

Crawford, who missed most of last season and part of the first month of the 2018-2019 campaign recovering from a concussion, was sidelined after suffering another in a goal crease collision against the Sharks at the United Center on December 16th. The goalie returned to practice earlier this month but had yet to be medically cleared to play until his activation on Monday.

In 23 games this season, Crawford was 6-14-2 with a 3.28 goals against average and one shutout. He was injured against the Sharks late in the first period of the game in December when two players collided with him in the goal crease, driving his head into the post. He was immediately taken off the ice by athletic trainers and was on injured reserve a few days later.

Getting Crawford back could give a boost to the team that’s fighting for a playoff spot with 19 games remaining in the regular season. Following a loss to the Stars on Sunday at the United Center, the Blackhawks currently sit five points back of the Wild for the final playoff spot. It’s unknown if Crawford will get the start in the team’s next game against the Ducks in Anaheim on Wednesday night, or perhaps the two other games on the west coast swing against the Kings on Saturday or the Sharks on Sunday.

With Crawford back, Delia goes to Rockford after his first extended stint in the NHL. In 15 games, he was 6-4-3 with a 3.48 goals against average. For his efforts, Delia received a three-year contract extension with the team on February 11th.