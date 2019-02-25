Brad Robinson talks Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The third week of players taking part in spring training workouts has arrived, and there is no shortage of storylines for Chicago's teams in Arizona.

An unusual offseason has meant for a few things for the Cubs to discuss in Mesa, from Addison Russell to the team's lack of money for free agency in 2019.

Meanwhile, the White Sox are dealing with the fallout of Manny Machado's decision to join the Padres as they start up the third year of their rebuild.

Brad Robinson of Newsradio 780 discussed both teams at length during Monday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman. You can watch their discussion in the video above.