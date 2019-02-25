Mayoral candidates make final push ahead of Tuesday’s election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago's municipal election is less than 24 hours away, with a crowded mayoral field and 50 aldermanic seats up for grabs.

Fourteen candidates are vying to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel who decided not to seek a third term.

With such a large field and low voter turnout expected, political analysts believe the contest may not be decided until the mail-in ballots are counted.

They must be postmarked by tomorrow, but could take days to come in.

If no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote, the top two finishers will have a runoff election in May.

The Board of Elections says just under 100,000 people have voted early as of yesterday. That's more than at the same time in the 2015 and 2011 elections.

Of some concern, is the fact that only about 26,000 of the 62,000 ballots requested for mail in have been returned so far.