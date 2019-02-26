Bond set at $750K for Naperville man charged with fatally striking Downers Grove student

WHEATON, Ill. — Bond has been set at $750,000 for a Naperville man accused of fatally striking a high school student with his car in Downers Grove.

Joseph Kucharski, 51, is charged with one count of Felony Aggravated DUI-Alcohol/Drugs Causing Death and one count of Felony Reckless Homicide. He is eligible for up to three to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections if found guilty.

At about 10:55 a.m. on Feb. 19, 17-year-old Elizabeth Dunlap was crossing Main Street, in front of Downers Grove North High School where she was a student, when she was hit.

Kucharski had crossed his vehicle into oncoming lanes and ran a red light when he hit the teen.

Dunlap suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on Friday, Feb. 22.

The Naperville Sun reports Kucharski did not immediately stop after striking the teen, and that he had fallen asleep in the moments before the accident.

Kucharski allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.031 at the time of the accident. Two crack pipes, along with crack cocaine and other drugs, were allegedly found by authorities at a hotel room where he was staying.

Kucharski’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 15, 2019.