DePaul student challenges Madigan’s alderman in 13th Ward

CHICAGO — It's a David and Goliath story: a 19-year-old DePaul political science student running against a man backed by the Democratic machine.

Aldermanic candidate David Krupa is facing an uphill battle in the 13th Ward against Mike Madigan’s hand-picked guy, incumbent Ald. Marty Quinn.

Krupa has cried election fraud on the part of Madigan and Quinn after they challenged the names on his petition to get on the ballot. Krupa says Quinn’s people got residents to remove more names than he had initially gathered. Quinn withdrew his challenge. But what WGN found Tuesday was there were a lot of illegal things happening, and most people had no idea.

Krupa said the election judges told him to stay on the other side of the driveway.

He was supposed to be 100 feet from the front door, otherwise it’s electioneering and it’s illegal. Ald. Quinn's volunteers were also handing out campaign pamphlets too close to the polling place. Poll officials are supposed to measure and put out blue cones that campaign volunteers have to stay behind.

According to Jim Allen with the Chicago Election Board, volunteers can’t hand out candidate material within 100 feet of the front door of a church or private business and one hundred feet from the actual voting door in a public facility.

Also, Ald. Quinn was not available to speak with WGN.