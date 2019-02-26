Ed Burke fights for re-election in 14th Ward despite corruption charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It has been 50 years since Ald. Ed Burke was first elected, but now more than ever could be the opportunity for an opponent to defeat him.

Facing a federal extortion charge and a ward that has turned into a predominantly Hispanic voting base, Burke’s time in the 14th Ward may be numbered.

He faces two challengers:

Jaime Guzman, who is an attorney, long-time community organizer and activist, has been endorsed by the Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune.

Tanya Patino is a civil engineer with deep roots in the community like Guzman. She is backed Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia who has a considerable base of supporters in the area.

Burke has a campaign war chest in the million, and a strong support base in the ward.

WGN Has not been able to reach Burke for comment in recent days.