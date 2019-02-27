3 incumbent Chicago aldermen voted out of office

CHICAGO — There were several incumbent Chicago aldermen voted out of office Tuesday.

In the 1st Ward, long-time community activist Daniel La Spata defeated Proco “Joe” Moreno. La Spata won with 61 percent of the vote.

La Spata said his campaign was outspent but he said a grassroots movement united every corner of the ward. He thanked the community for their trust and promised to put the people first in building a new kind of politics in Chicago.

Moreno had been involved in some recent controversy, including a police investigation into whether he filed a false police report over a stolen car.

In the 49th Ward, longtime Ald. Joe Moore lost his seat to progressive challenger Maria Hadden by almost 30 points.

In the 45th Ward, Ald. John Arena lost to Jim Gardiner, 52 to 35 percent.

Several other incumbent aldermen will likely face runoffs in April. There will also likely be a runoff in the race for city Treasurer between Ameya Pawar and Melissa Conyears-Ervin