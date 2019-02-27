4-year-old killed in Aurora apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. — A 4-year-old girl was killed Wednesday in a fire in a suburban townhome. A 25-year-old woman and a 5-month-old girl were also injured.

The Aurora Fire Department said the fire broke out in a 4-unit townhome in the 1800 block Carnation Court around 2 p.m.

The woman and infant suffered smoke inhalation and burns. They were taken to a local hospital then airlifted to Loyola Hospital in Chicago.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.