A Historic Runoff: Breaking Down The Results in the Race for Mayor
-
Candidates make final push to voters as election only days away
-
Chicago set to elect African-American woman as its mayor for first time
-
Marking the momentum, manpower and money of Chicago’s mayor race
-
Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green drops out of race
-
3 incumbent Chicago aldermen voted out of office
-
-
Chicago Ald. Ed Burke says he’ll seek re-election in Instagram video
-
Cook County Treasurer Signals Trouble Ahead with Pension System
-
Candidates for treasurer of Chicago debate on Politics Tonight
-
Chicago polls close for mayoral election, officials see low voter turnout
-
U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush endorses Bill Daley for Chicago mayor
-
-
Cory Booker announces he is running for president
-
With 4 days to go before election, controversies plague Preckwinkle
-
Fallout from Burke charges felt in mayoral race; Council proposes reforms