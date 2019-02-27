Chicago set to elect African-American woman as its mayor for first time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- For the first time in Chicago's history, an African-American woman will become the city's mayor.

Political outsider Lori Lightfoot, who was a federal prosecutor in northern Illinois, and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle were the top two vote-getters among 14 candidates, but neither received more than the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff.

Although the totals are unofficial, Lightfoot walked away with more than 90,000 votes making her the top contender.

Currently, there are about 7,800 votes that separate her from her challenger, Toni Preckwinkle.

Lightfoot handed-out campaign flyers in the cold Tuesday. This is the first campaign for the past federal prosecutor, who worked to distance herself from the “political machine" and called herself an independent.

In recent years, Lightfoot served the city leading the Police Accountability Task Force and the Chicago Police Board. She was the only mayoral candidate openly apart of the LGBTQ community.

Lightfoot will go up against Cook County Board President, Toni Preckwinkle. The former educator and alderman was endorsed by the Chicago Teacher's Union.

Preckwinkle spent a good part of her campaign, dodging questions about her ties to Alderman Ed Burke, after a questionable donation from him. Burke, is now under federal investigation.

Preckwinkle says her political experience has prepared her for this role.

"It’s not enough to stand at a podium and talk about what you would like to see happen. You have to come to the job with the compassion and capability to make your vision a reality,” Preckwinkle told her constituents.

"This election is about the crumbling machine of the past once for all and demanding an independent accountable city hall that serves the people, not the political machine,” Lightfoot said.

Th runoff election is set for April 2.