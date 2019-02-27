CTA patrons hit by men through windows of departing trains, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking to identify men suspected of striking CTA patrons through the windows of trains at Red Line stops.

According to a community alert, two incidents were reported last week in which the offenders opened the side operator window on the CTA train, and hit people who were standing on the platform as the train departed. The first incident took place at the Red Line Station at State and Grand, the second incident occurred at the Red Line Station at Sheridan.

Police have released surveillance photos of the offenders, who are described as African-American males, between 18-20 years of age, 5’07”-5’10” tall, 160-190 lbs.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (312) 747-8380