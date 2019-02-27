Police release photo of suspect in fatal shooting of Northside College Prep student

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released a photo of the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of a Northside College Prep student in Old Irving Park.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Emanuel Gallegos, 17, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling near the 4400 block of West Addison Street when a Hispanic man standing on a corner with two other men fired shots, striking the teen in the neck. Gallegos was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he later died. He was a junior at Northside College Prep.

In the photo released Wednesday morning, the male suspect appears to be holding a handgun, wearing a Boston Red Sox cap and a blue North Face jacket.

Police said the suspect has been described as a male in his late teens, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8, 120 to 140 pounds, with an olive complexion and brown hair. According to police, his first name is reportedly Luis, but he’s known by the street nicknames “Goonie” and “CK.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, police said just before the shooting happened the suspect was standing with a group and yelling gang slogans at people in a car driving by. The group then approached someone waiting for a ride from Gallegos, and asked what gang he belonged to. The person said none and walked away, then got into the car.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip online.