17-year-old charged with fatally shooting Northside College Prep student

CHICAGO –Chicago police have charged a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a Northside College Prep student.
The teen, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. He is charged with first-degree murder.
Emanuel Gallegos, 17, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling near the 4400 block of West Addison Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday when a Hispanic man standing on a corner with two other men fired shots, striking the teen in the neck. Gallegos was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, and later died.
Early Wednesday, a photo was released of the suspected gunman. In the photo, the male suspect appears to be holding a handgun, wearing a Boston Red Sox cap and a blue North Face jacket.
The teen charged is expected to appear in bond court Thursday.
Gallegos was a junior at Northside College Prep High School. A GoFundMe page was started to help his family.
Those who knew Gallegos said they are heartbroken, and his family is in a state of disbelief. A family member said he was just at the wrong place and the wrong time.
The following services will take place in honor of Gallegos:
Visitation
Friday, March 1
Elms Funeral Home
7600 W. Grand Ave.
Elmwood Park, Ill. 60707
4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Mass
Saturday, March 2
St. John Bosco
2250 N. McVicker Ave.
Chicago, Ill. 60639
10 a.m.
Cemetery
Queen of Heaven
1400 S. Wolf Road
Hillside, Ill. 60162