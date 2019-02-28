2 adults, 2 children found dead inside Joliet home in apparent murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOLIET, Ill. -- Four people, including two young children, were found shot to death inside a home in Joliet in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

Police arrived to a house in the 500 block of Whitley around 10: 20 p.m. Wednesday and found a male, female, and two young children shot to death on the second-floor of the home.

The identity of the family members have not yet been released.

An investigation is ongoing, but police say no one is being sought in connection with the deaths.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.