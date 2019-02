Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Computer signal problems are cause long delays at Union Station for both Amtrak and Metra riders.

An Amtrak spokesman says the issue is with an automated system, which now has to be handled manually until the problem is fixed.

Repairs are underway, but in the meantime, a few passengers have contacted wWGN to say they have been waiting to get off of a train for at least an hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Computer issues at Union Station have led to big delays for Amtrak and Metra riders. A friend has been stopped just short of Union Station for 90 minutes on a Metra BNSF train. Updates here: https://t.co/BfgBAdZvLU. @WGNNews @AmyRutledgeWGN @ShanHalligan @OnTheMetra pic.twitter.com/a3LDevXwer — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) February 28, 2019

