For these women, bridge club is more than just a game

CHICAGO — Micah Materre can’t recall a time when her mother, her sisters and their close friends didn’t play bridge.

The women are obsessed — so much so that Materre’s mother may have been a member of eight to 10 bridge groups at one time.

For many older women, particularly in black communities, bridge has become a beloved pastime that provides a social outlet — and a purpose. Some women had professional careers at one point.

Materre took WGN photojournalist Kevin Doellman to her mother’s breakfast club bridge game last week and asked the women what the game really means to them.

One of the women, Rose Blaney, happens to be the mother of WGN photojournalist Ray Blaney — which just goes to show: Everyone knows everyone in the game of bridge.