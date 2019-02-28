Jason McKie joins Sports Feed on Thursday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's always great when were talking Bears to get some perspective from someone who put on the orange and blue.

Thursday was one of those opportunities as we welcomed Jason McKie to Sports Feed.

He was on the show with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur to discuss a few topics on the current Bears' team, from Matt Nagy, Mitchell Trubisky and the offense along with the Khalil Mack on the defense. Plus Jason talked about his own career and life after football with the guys during his two segments on the show.

See Jason's full discussion by clicking on the video above or below.