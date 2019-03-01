Ford City Mall for sale, future remains uncertain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Crain’s Chicago Business is reporting Ford City Mall on the Southwest Side is up for sale.

Finding a buyer for the mall at 7601 S. Cicero Ave. could be tough as traditional retailers struggle to survive in the age of Amazon and online shopping.

At Ford City, Sears is gone. Carson’s is gone, too.

J.C. Penney remains, but the company announced last week it plans to close 24 more stores nationwide this year. More will likely follow in 2020.

Ford City a few years ago changed ownership and underwent a major renovation. What’s next for the massive mall is now unclear.

The mall’s management company did not respond to requests for comment.