Worker falling on circuit board caused train delays at Union Station, Durbin says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —A worker falling on a circuit board is what caused the massive delays on Metra and Amtrak trains at Union Station Thursday.

The fall happened during a server upgrade, said Sen. Dick Durbin, who spoke with Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson about what happened.

"The most important error they made was to decide to do a server upgrade to their computers during peak hours of service," Durbin said in a statement. "This should be done in the middle of the night when only a handful of trains are running."

The delays affected about 60,000 people during Thursday's morning and evening commutes, and some were forced to find alternate ways home.

Amtrak issued a public apology for the delays, citing "human error" as the cause

Metra and Amtrak service returned to normal Friday. There was extra staffing on hand during the morning commute, in case any issues popped up.