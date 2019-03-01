‘Midwest Monsters’: Listen to a 1st-of-its-kind podcast about the blizzards of 1978-’79

CHICAGO — It was the one-two punch that buried Chicago. The blizzards of 1978 and 1979 were some of the worst weather we’ve ever experienced.

Now, in a first-of-its-kind podcast, we travel back in time with WGN veterans who lived through it. You’ll hear from WGN’s Tom Skilling — along with WGN weather producer Steve Kahn, and Frank Wachowski, the official National Weather Service observer at Chicago Midway International Airport.

Plus, hear what it was like to live through the monster blizzards in reports from our sister stations in Milwaukee, Cleveland and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

