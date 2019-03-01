× Man went missing after work event; car found in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old Humboldt Park man has been reported missing after failing to return home from a work event Monday.

Fabian Jimenez left his home in the 600 block of North Ridgeway Avenue about 10 p.m. Monday to attend a work event at PRYSM Nightclub in Lincoln Park.

Police said Jimenez’s car was found about 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Eastman Street, a few blocks from the club.

Jimenez’s relatives said police told them it appeared the car had crashed; construction workers called it in when they arrived at their job site.

Police told the family that after Jimenez crashed, he stayed inside the car for 20 minutes, then got out and ran away.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Jimenez still lives at home with his parents. His relatives are devastated and asking anyone with information to call authorities. Detectives can be reached at 312-744-8266.

Jimenez was last seen wearing a black blazer, white t-shirt and light-colored pants, police said. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Relatives said Jimenez’s credit card was last used at PRYSM Nightclub.