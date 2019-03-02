Home and Housewares Show highlights new products, young talent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — From cleaning and cooking, to washing and brushing, this year’s International Home + Housewares Show offered ideas and products for every home.

An inventor’s corner showcased young designers trying to get their products to the marketplace.

The show, now one of the largest in the country, gives companies and industry professionals a sneak peek at the newest and most innovative products coming to store shelves this year.

The annual show at McCormick Place is not open to the public.

For more information, visit housewares.org.