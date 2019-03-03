6 people shot inside private club in South Chicago neighborhood: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Six people were shot inside a private club in the city's South Chicago neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the people were inside a private club on the 2900 block of East 79th Street around 3:45 a.m. when shots were fired. Three men and two women were injured. The gender of the sixth person who was shot was not released.

A 24-year-old woman reported hearing shots fired, felt pain and realized she had been shot in the leg, police said. A man, 26, was shot in the chest and in the buttocks. Police said the man was uncooperative with police. Both of them were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were stabilized.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the thigh. A 31-year-old man was shot in the right leg. They both self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center where they were stabilized.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the knee and self-transported to Providence Hospital.

It is unknown how the sixth person was injured.

No one was taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.