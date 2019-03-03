Arctic air brings wind chills of -10 to -25 overnight into Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect in portions of north central and northeast Illinois Sunday night into Monday, including from 9 p.m. Sunday - 11 a.m. Monday for DeKalb and McHenry counties, and 12 a.m. - 9 a.m. Monday for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kane, Kendall, Lake, La Salle and Will counties.

Wind chills of between minus 20 and minus 25 are expected in those areas. At those temperatures, cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Make sure to wear a hat and gloves, and cover any exposed skin if headed outdoors.