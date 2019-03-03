Teen facing 2 murder counts after Lake County teens reported missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOHN, Ind. — Prosecutors say a 17-year-old boy will be charged with two counts of murder in a case that could be connected to two Lake County, IN teens who've been missing for nearly a week.

The Porter County Sheriff's Office said they are working with St. John and Valparaiso police to locate 19-year-old Molley Lanham and 18-year-old Thomas Grill.

Lanhem and Grill were last seen Feb. 25, according to the Northwest Indiana Times, and may have been traveling in a black 2012 Honda Civic with Indiana license plate RY9007 before they went missing.

Law enforcement officials said a burnt out vehicle was found in south Porter County Sunday morning, but did not provide further details. They have not confirmed the identities of the two bodies.

The sheriff’s department and at least three other area police departments, including a CSI unit from Valparaiso, are investigating a possible connection to the missing teens.

Prosecutors file court paperwork and official charging documents on Monday, both of which will shed more light on the teen's murder charges, and possible motives.

The situation has rattled St. John, a Lake County, Indiana town of about 15,000 residents.

“It’s a pretty quiet, safe community," resident Shawna Slavich said. “It does hit close to home. I have a daughter who is about the same age, so it is scary.”

WGN News spoke with the families and their representatives, but all of them declined to comment while the investigation is still underway.

Additionally, neither the Porter County Coroner nor the sheriff’s department would provide additional information Sunday, other than that detectives are following up on several tips that have come in to investigators as part of this case.