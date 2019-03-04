2-year-old girl killed in crash involving car chased by Chicago police

Posted 6:09 AM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 07:07AM, March 4, 2019

CHICAGO — A 2-year-old girl was killed, and several others injured, when a vehicle being chased by police hit another car and crashed into a tree.

The child has been identified as Danyla Owens.

Officers were attempting to pull over a black Chrysler at 107th and Michigan late Sunday night, when the driver took off.

The vehicle hit a white Acura sedan a few blocks away, then struck a tree, causing Owens to be ejected.

The toddler was not strapped into a car seat. She later died at Roseland Hospital.

Two people in the Acura and two passengers in the Chrysler were injured.

The 21-year-old driver of the Chrysler was arrested. A weapon was recovered from the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

 

