For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Brutally cold temperatures rise slowly, snow turns to rain this weekend
-
Round of winter weather, round of rain
-
Snow, cold and rain persist
-
Snow moves out, sunshine returns Thursday and Friday
-
Week starts with light snow, wintry mix likely Wednesday
-
Winds deliver arctic chill this weekend, snow possible Sunday
-
-
Cold returns after warm Valentine’s Day
-
A sweet warm up on Valentine’s Day – then back to cold
-
Freezing drizzle Wednesday night, snow possible as temperatures drop
-
Brutal cycle of cold and snow begins
-
Winter weather once again targets morning commute
-
-
Record low possible with dangerous wind chill overnight, temperatures rise Thursday
-
Winter Storm Watch, several inches of snow likely this weekend
-
Temperatures drop, heavy snow possible this weekend