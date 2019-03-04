× Ex-Chicago officer to go to trial 15 years after fleeing

CHICAGO — A former Chicago police officer is to go to trial for federal drug and conspiracy charges more than 15 years after he fled and went on the run.

Eddie Hicks has been held without bond since his September 2017 arrest in Detroit .

His trial is scheduled to begin Monday in Chicago federal court on charges alleging he was the ringleader of a crew of five men who posed as federal drug agents to shake down drug dealers for cash and narcotics. Hicks and other members of the crew were arrested in 2001. Hicks fled in 2003 while awaiting trial.

The 70-year-old is charged with racketeering, drug, theft and firearm counts. He was a longtime narcotics officer and retired from the Chicago Police Department while under federal investigation in March 2000.