FeedonThis: A special “3-4” day for Jarrett

CHICAGO - Whenever the number 34 shows up, it always has special meaning to Jarrett Payton.

It was the number of his late father, Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton, and also marks the day of his marriage.

Monday was March 4th - AKA 3-4 - so naturally, it was a special day for Jarrett on Sports Feed, especially since it was a significant anniversary for him and his wife Trish.

He shared his tribute to her during Social Fodder with Josh Frydman on Sports Feed Monday. That segment is part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

The first Man Crush Monday in a couple of weeks featured the choice of a record-breaking runner and an NFL prospect.

See Josh and Jarrett's picks in the video above.

Yu Darvish says he's feeling the best that he ever has in his life during spring training in 2019.

Can this hold from now through the fall? Josh and Jarrett discuss that in the video above.