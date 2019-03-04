Off-duty Chicago officer in critical condition after crash on Eisenhower Expressway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO --An off-duty Chicago police officer is in critical condition after a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway on the city’s West Side.

The crash happened around 11:55 p.m. Sunday on the inbound side of I-290 at Kedzie Avenue.

The car was driving eastbound on the expressway and reportedly crashed into the left concrete wall.

The off-duty officer was the only person inside the car at the time of the crash. According to state police, no other vehicles were involved. No reports of any other injuries.

The extent of the officer's injuries are unknown at this time.

