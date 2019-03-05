Boy in critical condition after struck by semi-truck on South Side

CHICAGO —A boy was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a semi-truck struck him on the Southwest Side.

Police said the truck was traveling westbound on 51st Street around 3:45 p.m. While attempting to turn onto Western Avenue the truck hit a “male juvenile,” according to police. The Chicago Sun-Time reports the child is 12-years-old.

CPD confirms a male juvenile taken to the hospital after struck by a semi at 51st and Western. Major accident investigation unit called to the scene. Victim taken to Mt Sinai in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/vkVejRI6v0 — Shannon Halligan (@ShanHalligan) March 5, 2019

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He is listed at the hospital in grave condition.

#CHICAGO: NB Western Ave CLOSED 51st to 47th St, due to an earlier semi vs. pedestrian crash. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/eJdFMqZL1N — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) March 5, 2019

The semi-truck did not stop. Police located the truck and the driver a short time later at 33rd Street and Western. Police are investigating if the driver knew he had struck the boy. Police said the driver is cooperating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.