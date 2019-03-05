Boy in critical condition after struck by semi-truck on South Side

Posted 5:05 PM, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:38PM, March 5, 2019

CHICAGO —A boy was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a semi-truck struck him on the Southwest Side.

Police said the truck was traveling westbound on 51st Street around 3:45 p.m. While attempting to turn onto Western Avenue the truck hit a “male juvenile,” according to police. The Chicago Sun-Time reports the child is 12-years-old.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.  He is listed at the hospital in grave condition.

The semi-truck did not stop. Police located the truck and the driver a short time later at 33rd Street and Western. Police are investigating if the driver knew he had struck the boy. Police said the driver is cooperating.

This is a developing story.  Check back for details.

