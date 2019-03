Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Broadway musical "Frozen is coming to Chicago!

Disney Theatricals announced Tuesday that the first national touring production of the hit musical will arrive in the city's Loop in 2020.

"Frozen" will play an 11-week run at the Cadillac Palace Theatre from Oct. 21, 2020 through Jan. 2, 2021.

Groups tickets are currently available at www.BroadwayInChicago.com or by calling (312) 977-1710. Individual tickets will go on-sale at a later date.