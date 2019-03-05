Jordan Bernfield talks College Basketball & Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We're in March, but the Madness hasn't started quite yet. But it's getting quite close.

Some of the College Basketball conference tournaments have already begun, UIC opens their Horizon League play on Tuesday, while the Loyola gets ready for "Arch Madness" in The Valley this weekend in St. Louis.

The Big Ten Tournament - that will feature Illinois and Northwestern - along with the Big East Tournament - which features DePaul - starts up next week. Then comes Selection Sunday, and maybe a local representative in the Big Dance.

Jordan Bernfield has been broadcasting college basketball all winter long and he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the tournaments Tuesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also chatted up the Cubs with the guys as well, and you can watch the segments in the video above or below.