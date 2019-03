CHICAGO — The Steppenwolf Theatre is taking on a major construction project.

The theater in Lincoln Park is breaking ground Tuesday on a new education center and theater. It’s expected to cost $54 million, and most of it is self-financed.

The new “theater-in -the-round” will only seat 400 people, in six rows of seats all around

It will be built on the parking lot that’s being used now.

The theater is expected to open in 2021.