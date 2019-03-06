14-year-old boy struck and killed by semi in Gage Park identified

CHICAGO — The teenage boy who was struck and killed by a semi-truck on the city’s South Side has been identified.

The Cook County medical examiner has identified him as 14-year-old Anthony Macedo.

According to Chicago police, the semi was traveling westbound on 51st Street in the Gage Park neighborhood around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

While attempting to turn onto Western Avenue, the semi hit Macedo.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi-truck did not initially stop at the scene. Police located the truck and the driver a short time later at 33rd Street and Western. Police are investigating if the driver knew he had struck the boy.

Police said the driver is cooperating. The driver was cited for failure to yield.

Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by using 311 or cpdtips.com.