As mayoral candidates seek key endorsements, Willie Wilson says he’s undecided

CHICAGO — As the mayoral candidates prepare to battle it out on the debate stage tomorrow, Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot are hoping key endorsements could help give them the edge.

One important endorsement that remains undecided is their former opponent Willie Wilson. He finished fourth on election day, but carried several predominately African-American wards in the process.

Wilson said Wednesday he's been hearing from a lot of people in person, checking online poll results, and talking with people in churches across the city, but is still undecided. In the end, Wilson says he has met with both candidates several times, and will be watching the debate Thursday before finally making up his mind.

His official announcement is slated for Friday, but he wasn't shy about who's getting the most support from people he's speaking with: Lori Lightfoot.

Picking up his endorsement would add to the good news breaking in Lightfoot's favor. A poll released this week has her on top of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. Lightfoot also picked up another endorsement from the Latino Leadership Council Wednesday.

On the other hand, Preckwinkle picked up the endorsement of long-serving and popular Secretary of State Jessie White.

"We need someone who has experience, I think Toni Preckwinkle has all that is required to run the city of Chicago," White said.

But in an election that is shaping up to be about change, it's unclear if serving as an alderman, Cook County board president and chairperson of the county Democratic party is a hindrance, or something to highlight to voters.

"If people are looking for some one that has implemented change then thats me. A lot of people can talk about change, but I’ve actually done the hard work," Preckwinkle said.

There likely wont be any laughing from the candidate who comes out on the losing end of Wilson's endorsement. While he won’t be mayor, he won’t let his supporters sit this one out.

Regardless of who wins, the Chicago mayoral race will have a historic ending.