Man charged in South Side crash that killed his 2-year-old daughter

CHICAGO — Chicago police have charged a man in the crash that killed his 2-year-old daughter on Sunday night.

Donell Davis, 21, is charged with reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving, and unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon, all felonies; misdemeanor driving on a suspended license; and traffic citations including operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failing to use proper restraints for a child younger than eight, and failure to signal.

The site of the crash at 107th and Calumet now has balloons and teddy bears marking the spot where Danyla Owens was killed.

According to police, Davis fled from officers during a traffic stop on Sunday, hit another vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Danyla, who was not in a car seat, was ejected out of the car window. The toddler was taken to Roseland Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said officers found a handgun in the car.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.