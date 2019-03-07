Columbia College student allegedly stabbed and robbed in Grant Park

CHICAGO — Police are investigating a report that a Columbia College student was stabbed and robbed in Grant Park.

The woman told police she was walking near Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, when a man walked up and asked for money.

She told him she didn’t have any and the man stabbed her, then took off with her credit card.

The woman went to a convenience store for help, then was taken to a hospital to be treated for superficial puncture wounds to her stomach.

She is expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made.

CCC Alert – Chicago Police report stabbing in Grant Park near campus late Wed night,victim female Columbia student, transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police investigating. — Columbia College Chicago (@ColumbiaChi) March 7, 2019

